Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,100 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Ambarella worth $54,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $174.02 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

