Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,331 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $32.71 on Thursday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

