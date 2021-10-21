Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,331 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,331 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.29% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $52,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

IMOS opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.