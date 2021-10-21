Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.