Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

RNO opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

