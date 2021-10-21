renBTC (RENBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $13.01 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62,567.47 or 0.99972805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $13.01 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,410 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

