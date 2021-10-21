ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.18

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.18 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 110.45 ($1.44). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 342,779 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of £64.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.