Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 52 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON RSW traded up GBX 515 ($6.73) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,155 ($67.35). 101,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,654. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,419.41. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
