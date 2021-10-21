Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

