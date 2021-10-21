Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $844.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

