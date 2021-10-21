Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Repay worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 685,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

