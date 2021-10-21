Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.01% of Repay worth $65,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 161,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Repay by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 25.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,355,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 271,679 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 68.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Repay by 37.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPAY opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.