Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGEN stock opened at $268.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.86 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

