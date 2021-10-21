Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

