Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.17

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 14212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

