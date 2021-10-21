Republic Services (RSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.000-$4.050 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RSG opened at $129.50 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

