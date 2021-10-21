Research Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

