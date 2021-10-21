Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (ABG, ADDYY, AEG, AIAGY, AKBA, AKZOY, ANFGF, API, ASML, BAYRY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 21st:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$200.00.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.60.

