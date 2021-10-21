Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Decreased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,062 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies accounts for about 8.3% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Resideo Technologies worth $60,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 251,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 384,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 225,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after buying an additional 287,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,074. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

