ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of ResMed worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $261.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

