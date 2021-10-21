Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE RFP opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

