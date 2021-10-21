Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by CIBC

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
NYSE RFP opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
