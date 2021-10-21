Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.19. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

