Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.03

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.03 and traded as high as C$16.89. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 39,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

