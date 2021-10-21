Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

