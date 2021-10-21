Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.
NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
About Resonant
Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.