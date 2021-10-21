Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.04 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $173,566.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00190913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars.

