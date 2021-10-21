Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.98 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

