Reviewing Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Fairfax India’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.03 830.00 Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.72 -$41.48 million N/A N/A

Logan Ridge Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fairfax India.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logan Ridge Finance and Fairfax India, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Volatility & Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% Fairfax India N/A 19.28% 15.24%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Fairfax India on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.