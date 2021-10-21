Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.09

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.09 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 41417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,927 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

