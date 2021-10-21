Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.09

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.09 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 41417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.
The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.
In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,927 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.