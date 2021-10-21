Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,985. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

