Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) VP Sells $92,739.36 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RELL traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,148. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $90,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

