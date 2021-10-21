Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Achieves Market Cap of $14,943.09

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00005664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $14,943.09 and $52.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

