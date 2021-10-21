RigoBlock Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RigoBlock has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $4,028.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00102936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,934.98 or 1.00157563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.25 or 0.06497299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00022611 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

