RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,428,400.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

Shares of RNG traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.14. 662,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,479. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

