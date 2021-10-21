RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46.

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

Shares of RNG traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.