RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNG. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

Shares of RNG opened at $241.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,507. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

