RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $241.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.65. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $24,212,507 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

