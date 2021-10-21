Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,293.85 ($69.16).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,732 ($61.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,740.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

