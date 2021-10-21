Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,310 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,324.62 ($69.57).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,715 ($61.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of £76.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

