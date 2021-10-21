Ripio Credit Network Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $47,339.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00084954 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003774 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

