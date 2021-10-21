Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $452.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $720,723.66 and approximately $452.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00033029 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 186,990,983 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

