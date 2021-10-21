Rivetz (RVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $411.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a market cap of $315,918.65 and $411.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00191625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

