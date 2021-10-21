Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.38.

RHI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.66. 630,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

