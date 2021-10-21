Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of DBTX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,783. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,203,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,388,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,544,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

