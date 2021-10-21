Robert W. Baird Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $250.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Crocs stock traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.58. 183,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

