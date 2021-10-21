Robert W. Baird Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $888.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $647.16.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 794.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.