Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 319,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,211,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $5,502,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $4,161,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

