Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Up 3.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $393.42 and last traded at $393.00. Approximately 626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.79 and a 200-day moving average of $367.28.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

