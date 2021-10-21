Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 390,479 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

