Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 208.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $338.93 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.78. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

