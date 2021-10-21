Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,712.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Rollins worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.